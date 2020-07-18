Police Nab Man Wanted In 2018 Armed Robbery Of Delivery Driver In Ansonia

A 22-year-old area man has been arrested in connection with a 2018 robbery of a delivery driver at gunpoint.

Leroy Shaw, of Ansonia, was arrested on Monday, July 13, on a warrant by Ansonia Police for his alleged involvement in the crime that took place on Dec. 31, 2018, said Lt. Patrick Lynch.

Shaw’s arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into the robbery, where two men robbed a delivery driver of cash and the food, Lynch said.

One of the men showed a handgun during the robbery, he added.

During the investigation, Detective Brian Harte was able to identify Shaw from the evidence recovered at the scene and through subsequent search warrants.

Shaw was charged with:

Robbery

Larceny

Conspiracy to commit robbery

Conspiracy to commit larceny.

He was released after a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Oct. 8.

Additional arrests are expected in this case.

