Police Investigating 'Computer-Generated' Threat At High School In Fairfield County

Police are investigating a threatening phone call made to a. Fairfield County high school that caused the school to cancel after-school activities.

The incident took place around 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 29, when Trumbull Police investigated an incident at Trumbull High School where a phone call was made to high school staff threatening the safety of the school, said Lt. Brian Weir.

Trumbull High School staff were also made aware of these threats so they took precautions to secure the school and assist police with the investigation, Weir said.

The threat was left on an administrator’s voicemail, using a computer-modified voice, where it mentioned a specific communication application and a specific juvenile student’s name, Weir said.

Police interviewed the identified student and learned that their personal information had been posted online, and determined that this student was not responsible for the threat, he added.

Police learned that the student uses the same communication application that was mentioned on the voicemail message and one of their friends showed them their personal information that was posted online.

A screenshot of the typed conversation that was posted on the communication application was shown to police which matched the language in the message that was left on the school administrator’s voicemail.

Police believe the threat is not credible, but are still investigating this incident, Weir said.

All Trumbull High School students were safely dismissed at their regularly scheduled time, and all afterschool activities were canceled out of an abundance of caution.

