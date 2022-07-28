New Details: Police ID 3 Children Allegedly Strangled By Mother In Danbury Home

Police have released new details and the identities of three children who were allegedly strangled to death by their mother in their Fairfield County home.

The incident took place in Danbury on Wednesday, July 27 on Whaley St.

The children, Junior Panjon, age 12, Joselyn Panjon, age 10, and Jonael Panjon, age 5, were found by police after the department received a request for a welfare check from a distraught and crying person, said Det. Capt. Mark Williams.

According to Williams, the three all appear to have died by strangulation at the hands of their mother, Sonia Loja, age 36.

Loja's suspected cause of death is asphyxia by hanging, Williams said.

"Pending an official autopsy, preliminary findings indicate Ms. Loja strangled her three children before killing herself," Willams said. "However, this is still an active investigation."

Investigators had learned that the mother and children lived at the residence with two other adults, who were not present when the police arrived, he said.

They and other extended family members have been contacted and advised of the incident.

Services for the family and friends of the deceased will be provided by the coordinated efforts of the Mayor’s Office and the city’s police, fire, health, education, emergency management, and health departments, along with Nuvance Health, Williams said.

"As this is also an emotionally damaging incident for first responders, services have been extended to public safety personnel who responded to the scene," he added.

An autopsy of the deceased is scheduled for this morning at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Farmington, police said.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the victims," Williams said.

Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito, who responded to the scene to offer support, said: “A truly horrible event occurred in our city yesterday and we mourn the tragic loss of life," he said. "Our community grieves for the innocent lives taken from us. We will get through this together”.

