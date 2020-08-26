Motorist Who Speeds, Then Slows Down With Wilton PD Car Behind Under Influence, Police Say

An officer was tipped off to a drunk driver by the man's dramatic changes in speed, police said.

The driver, who was initially driving the speed limit, sped forward unexpectedly while driving south on Route 7 (Danbury Road) in Wilton when followed by a cruiser around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, police said.

When the cruiser raced up behind him, the driver slowed to 19 miles per hour in a 40 mile-per-hour zone, then turned on his hazard lights and pulled into the breakdown lane.

Daniel Bukilici of Waterbury, 40, allegedly appeared intoxicated to the officer who pulled him over.

He was unable to perform roadside sobriety tests, and refused to submit to a breathalyzer test.

Bukilici was charged with the misdemeanors of driving under the influence and operating without a license. His bail was set at $250.

