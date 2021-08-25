Man Nabbed In Fairfield County Bank Robbery, Police Say

A Fairfield County man has been arrested for allegedly robbing an area bank.

The incident took place in Fairfield at the Key Bank on Post Road around noon on Wednesday, Aug. 25, said Capt. Antonio Granata of the Fairfield Police Department.

According to Granata, the suspect was described as a white male who reportedly pointed what looked like a handgun at tellers demanding money.

After getting the cash, he fled the bank and was seen entering a gray taxi last seen heading north on Mill Plain Road.

Officers and detectives coordinated with area taxi companies and tracked a taxi matching the description to East Main Street in Bridgeport.

The suspect, identified as William Johnson, age 42, of Bridgeport, was apprehended without incident by Fairfield and Bridgeport police, Granata said.

William Johnson Fairfield Police Department

Located in the suspect's backpack was the cash from Key Bank.

Detectives on the scene at Key Bank determined there was no handgun involved, however, the suspect insinuated that he possessed a firearm.

“This is a traumatic event for those inside the bank, luckily no one was hurt and the suspect was quickly taken into custody," Granata said.

Johnson was charged with robbery and larceny.

He is currently being held on a $100,000 bond.

