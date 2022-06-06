Man Killed After Being Struck By Car On I-84 In Danbury

A man was killed after he was struck by a car on a stretch of I-84.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. Sunday, June 5 in Danbury.

A 2016 Honda Fit was traveling in the left of five lanes on I-84 eastbound, prior to Exit 4, Connecticut State Police said, when the pedestrian, identified as Mariano Canales-Hernandez, age 77, was attempting to cross the east lanes from the center median.

Canales-Hernandez was then struck by the Honda in the left lane, according to police.

Canales-Hernandez was transported to Danbury Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, said police.

The accident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Matthew Smith CSP-Troop A at 203-267-2200.

