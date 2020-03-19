Contact Us
ID Released For 21-Year-Old Man Fatally Stabbed At Danbury Skate Park

Kathy Reakes
A man was found stabbed to death at the Danbury Skate Park has been identified.
A 21-year-old man who was stabbed and killed at an area skate park has been identified by police.

Willy Placencia, of Danbury, was killed around 6:31 p.m., Wednesday, March 18, when police responded to the Danbury Skate Park on Patriot Drive for a reported fight, said Danbury Police Lt. Andrew Corrado.

When officers arrived at the park they found Placencia suffering from multiple stab wounds, Corrado said.

Placencia was transported to Danbury Hospital where he was pronounced dead, he added.

Corrado said at this time the department's detective division is investigating the murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Danbury Police Department’s Detective Division at 203-797-4662.

Anonymous TIPS Line is 203-790-8477.

