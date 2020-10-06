House Fire Breaks Out In Danbury

The Danbury Fire Department is trying to determine the cause of a house fire that displaced its residents.

According to the department, firefighters were dispatched to the Carriage Lane fire at approximately 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

The fire, which caused heavy smoke positions, reportedly started in the basement and crept up into the first floor and attic space of the building.

Due to a lack of fire hydrants in the area, assistance from the West Redding Volunteer Fire Department, the Georgetown Volunteer Fire Department and the Ridgefield Volunteer Fire Department was required to extinguish the flames.

The occupants of the building were all displaced from their home, and were assisted by the American Red Cross. One firefighter was taken to Danbury Hospital emergency room for an evaluation after the incident, but has since been released; no other injuries were reported.

An investigation into this structural fire is ongoing.

