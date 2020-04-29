Fairfield County Couple Asking Public For Help Locating Stolen Dirt Bikes

An area family is asking for help from the public locating two dirt bikes stolen out of a pickup truck.
Jen Danise said the two bikes were stolen out of the back her husband's pickup truck between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., at the Good Shepherd Hill Condominium Complex in Danbury.
The stolen vehicles are described as being a blue and white 2008 Yamaha YZ250F and a red and white 2006 Honda CRF80.
The Danbury Police are also looking for the bikes, and who stole them. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Wakeman at 203-797-4614. All tips are confidential.
A reward is being offered for the return of the bikes.
