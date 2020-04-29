Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Fairfield County Couple Asking Public For Help Locating Stolen Dirt Bikes

Kathy Reakes
One of the stolen vehicles.
One of the stolen vehicles. Photo Credit: Contributed

An area family is asking for help from the public locating two dirt bikes stolen out of a pickup truck.

Jen Danise said the two bikes were stolen out of the back her husband's pickup truck between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., at the Good Shepherd Hill Condominium Complex in Danbury.

The stolen vehicles are described as being a blue and white 2008 Yamaha YZ250F and a red and white 2006 Honda CRF80.

The bikes in the back of the truck.

Contributed

The Danbury Police are also looking for the bikes, and who stole them. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Wakeman at 203-797-4614. All tips are confidential.

A reward is being offered for the return of the bikes.

