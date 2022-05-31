Duo Accused Of Pointing Paintball Gun At Kids Waiting For Buses In Danbury

Two people were arrested after police said they pointed a paintball gun at children who were waiting for buses in Fairfield County.

On the morning of Tuesday, May 31, police received numerous that two male suspects in a vehicle were pointing a weapon at children while they waited for buses, according to the City of Danbury Police Department.

Officers quickly found the vehicle and arrested the two individuals, police said.

The suspects' identities were not announced.

Police said more details about the incident will be released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

