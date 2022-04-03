Danbury Police Search For Missing 20-Year-Old Man

Police in Fairfield County have asked the public for help locating a missing 20-year-old man.

Carlos Reyes was last seen by his family members at about 11 p.m. on Monday, March 28, according to an announcement from City of Danbury Police Department on Thursday, March 31.

His unoccupied 2008 gray Infiniti was recovered in Brewster on Thursday, March 31, police said.

Reyes' whereabouts are unknown, police reported.

Authorities said Reyes is described as being 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Police asked anyone with information about Reyes' whereabouts to call Detective Adam Marcus at A.Marcus@Danbury-ct.gov.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling 203-790-TIPS.

