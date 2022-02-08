Danbury Man Accused Of Driving 161 MPH

A Connecticut man was charged with reckless driving after police said he was clocked driving 161 miles per hour on a highway in New Hampshire.

A New Hampshire State trooper saw an orange 2021 Chevrolet Corvette speed past him on I-93 northbound in Ashland at about 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, police said.

The trooper clocked the car on radar at 161 MPH in the section of the interstate where the speed limit is 70 mph, authorities said.

Police said the trooper couldn't pursue the sports car due to its speed and state police issued a "Be On The Lookout" alert to area law enforcement.

State Police then began receiving reports of multiple sports cars, including the Chevrolet, driving erratically at high rates of speed and nearly causing crashes, police reported.

The Woodstock Police Department then clocked the Chevrolet at 130 mph and was able to detain the vehicle after it became stuck in traffic at Exit 32, according to State Police.

Police said the driver, identified as 30-year-old Fairfield County resident Alejandro Zapata-Rebello, of Danbury, was charged with disobeying an officer and reckless driving.

He was released on a summons to appear in court on Thursday, Sept. 22, authorities said.

