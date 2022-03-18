21-Year-Old Killed After Car Crashes Down Embankment In Danbury, Police Say

A 21-year-old man was killed after losing control of his car and coming to a crashing halt more than 50-feet down an embankment along I-84, police announced.

The crash happened in Fairfield County at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Friday, March 18, near Exit 7 in Danbury.

New London County resident Aaron Thomas Young, of Colchester, was traveling east when he dove into the left shoulder and through the wire rope guardrail, according to Connecticut State Police.

State Police said that Young’s vehicle then went down a 50-foot embankment and rolled over.

Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His passenger, Meriden resident Nicholas Yapoujian, age 21, of New Haven County, was transported to Danbury Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

Thomas’ vehicle was towed from the scene by Federal Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash has been asked to contact Connecticut State Police Troop A by calling (203) 267-2200.

