20-Year-Old Killed After SUV Goes Airborne, Crashes Into Embankment In Danbury

Joe Lombardi
I-84 in Danbury
Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

A local man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a busy stretch of I-84.

The crash happened in Fairfield County at around 3:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24.

The vehicle, a 2016 Honda CR-V EX was traveling westbound in the area of Exit 5 in Danbury when it veered to the right off of the roadway, traveled into a grassy area, and became airborne, traveling over the guard rail into an embankment, Connecticut State Police said. 

The driver, Jorge Martinez, age 20, of Danbury, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The case is currently under investigation. 

Anyone who may have observed the crash or may have any information regarding it is asked to contact Trooper Matthew Dogali at Troop A at 203-267-2200. 

