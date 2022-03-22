Thousands Raised For Family Of 21-Year-Old Killed In Danbury Crash

Members of the community have raised thousands to support the family of a 21-year-old man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County.

Aaron Thomas Young, of Colchester in New London County, lost control of his vehicle on I-84 in Danbury on Friday, March 18, and drove through the wire rope guardrail and down an embankment, Connecticut State Police reported.

Police reported that Young was pronounced dead at the scene.

A GoFundMe set up in Young's memory received $9,380 of its $10,000 goal as of Tuesday, March 22.

"Aaron was a bright light who touched everyone he knew. He was a talented athlete during his childhood through his adulthood, from the Colchester Cougars to Bacon Academy to D II Track & Field at Franklin Pierce University," the fundraiser's description reads. "He was a valued teammate who always had the back of those around him."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.