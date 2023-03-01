'Shark Tank' Star To Visit Western CT State University As Keynote Speaker

Fans of the popular show "Shark Tank" will soon be able to buy tickets to see one of its stars at a university in Connecticut.

Businessman Daymond John, who regularly appears as one of the show's investors, will be visiting Western Connecticut State University in Danbury on Thursday, March 30 as a keynote speaker for the college's 2023 Macricostas Speaker Series Lecture, university officials announced.

John will be presenting a talk on "Overcoming Adversity" at 7 p.m. at the Ives Concert Hall in White Hall on the Midtown campus located at 181 White St. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

In addition to appearing on the hit ABC show, John is also the founder and chief executive officer of the hip-hop apparel company FUBU, which he started in 1992. Nicknamed "The People's Shark," John has also written four books and has also served as a Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship.

During his talk at WCSU, John will share hard lessons that he has learned throughout his career, which started when he was selling streetwear from his mother's basement in Queens and expanded to him becoming a branding expert known for advising other aspiring entrepreneurs.

The talk will go into detail about how to achieve goals and improve performance while facing adversity to help attendees enjoy a "more successful and rewarding life," WCSU officials said.

Tickets will be free for current WCSU students, $50 for general admission, $75 for general admission and a photo with John, and $20 for WCSU students who also wish to take a photo with John.

Those wishing to purchase tickets can do so by clicking here.

