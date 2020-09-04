Here's When Danbury Mayor Will Respond To John Oliver's Offer To Rename Sewage Plant After Him

It appears that Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton is going to make good on his promise to name the city’s sewer plant after comedian John Oliver.

For weeks, Boughton and Oliver have been trading playful back-and-forth barbs after the “Last Week Tonight” made scathing comments about Danbury during his weekly program.

Boughton said he's made his decision that will be unveiled in a video on Sunday morning, Sept. 6, that's still be worked on.

Boughton made that announcement in a video posted on Twitter and Facebook. Check the video here and move to the 14:50 mark.

“We think it’s fair and reasonable and rational and will help us help some people,” Boughton said. “That’s what it’s all about.”

“If you’re going to forget a town in Connecticut, why not Danbury?” Oliver mused. “Because, and it’s true, (expletive deleted) Danbury.

"From its charming railway museum to its history half-stone castle, Danbury, Connecticut can (expletive deleted).

“I know exactly three things about Danbury,” he continued. “USA Today ranked it as the second-best city to live in in 2015. … "It was once the center of the American hat industry … and if you’re from there, you have a standing invite to come get a thrashing from John Oliver, children included.”

In response, Boughton posted a video on Facebook responding to Oliver, seemingly jokingly threatening to name the city’s sewage plant after the British comedian.

Oliver took the hit in stride, and rather than hitting back at the mayor, offered to donate $55,000 to Danbury charities if Boughton actually went through with it, even offering to personally pay for its sign.

The comedian said he would pledge $25,000 to the Connecticut Food Bank, $25,000 to Donors Choose fund for Danbury teachers, and $5,000 to ALS Connecticut, though he only gave Boughton a one-week deadline.

