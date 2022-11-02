Easton Man Charged In Domestic Incident That Injured 2, Police Say

A Fairfield County man has been charged in a domestic violence incident that injured two.

It happened in Easton around 8:20 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31 at a home on Everett Road.

According to Easton Police Chief Richard Doyle, officers responded to the home after receiving a 911 call reporting a disturbance.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a fight had occurred between a man and woman, Doyle said.

The man, identified as Nicholas Testani, age 30, of Bridgeport, was transported to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment of two puncture wounds, police said.

The woman was transported to Saint Vincent’s Medical Center for treatment of abrasions and contusions, Doyle said.

Both were later released from the hospitals.

Testani was arrested and charged with assault and disorderly conduct. He is set to appear in court on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Doyle said the incident was isolated and the investigation is ongoing.

