Danbury Man Sentenced For Embezzling $1.1 Million From Company Where He Worked For 25 Years

A Danbury man who embezzled $1.1 million from the printing company that employed him over the course of more than 25 years was sentenced to over three years in prison.

Anthony "Tony" Teixeira was charged with 10 counts of wire fraud, an offense that carries a maximum sentence of 20 years, on Dec. 12 of 2019, then released on a $50,000 bond. He was sentenced to 41 months in prison followed by three years of post-release supervision on Thursday, Nov. 12.

He has been imprisoned since June 1 of this year after a District Court judge determined that he was violated court-ordered restrictions on his financial activity by spending $48,000. He reportedly pled guilty to one count of wire fraud on July 24.

According to the office of United States Attorney John H. Durham, the 51-year-old Teixeira oversaw a branch of printer Joseph Meritt & Company on Christopher Columbus Avenue in Danbury.

Between January 2012 and February 2019, Teixiera defrauded the company and its customers by selling stolen inventory online and presenting sales orders to customers as though they were actually invoices, leading the customers to send payments to accounts that Teixiera controlled.

“Although we are disappointed with the actions of this former employee, we want our loyal customers and suppliers to know that we caught the embezzlement before there was any irreversible, long-term impact to the company,” said Kevin Perry, President and COO of Joseph Meritt & Company, in a statement released in December 2019. “We are continuing to take measures to mitigate future theft from the company and implementing additional controls.”

Teixiera was also ordered to repay the company in full, according to Durham's office.

