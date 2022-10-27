Danbury City Worker Dragged 40 Feet By Car Of Irate Driver, Police Say

A Fairfield County city employee is recovering after being dragged by a car of an irate driver for more than 40 feet down a roadway while performing construction work.

The incident took place in Danbury around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 on King Street.

Officers from the Danbury Police Department responded to King Street for a report of a pedestrian hit by a car. Upon arrival, officers located a city of Danbury employee who received minor injuries after allegedly being dragged by a car, the department said.

An investigation revealed that Danbury employees were working in the King Street area and eastbound traffic was being detoured.

A resident reportedly pulled up to the construction site and shouted profanities at one of the workers. When the driver was told he could not go through the location he became irate and proceeded to drive, police said.

Police said the employee thought he was going to be hit and grabbed onto the car at which point he was dragged more than 40 feet down the roadway before falling to the ground. The employee received minor injuries and was evaluated by EMS.

Joseph Adducci, age unknown, of Danbury, was arrested and charged with:

Failure to drive right

Criminal mischief

Assault

Breach of peace

Reckless driving

Endangering a highway worker.

"Unfortunately, construction is sometimes unavoidable when you’re behind the wheel," the department said. "While it’s easy to get frustrated, it’s important to follow the rules of the road."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Danbury and receive free news updates.