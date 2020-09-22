COVID-19: 53 Students Quarantined At High School In Fairfield County

Multiple students at a Fairfield County high school have tested positive for COVID-19 and dozens of classmates have been forced to quarantine as a precaution.

Four New Canaan High School students tested positive for the virus, and the subsequent contact tracing led to 53 of their classmates to be placed into quarantine as of Tuesday, Sept. 22.

New Canaan Schools Superintendent Bryan Luizzi is encouraging other students who may have tested positive for COVID-19 or come into contact with an infected student to come forward to prevent any additional spread of the virus.

In addition to the four confirmed cases in students at the New Canaan High School, one staff member there and a second from West Elementary School are also being quarantined, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Luizzi said that any time a positive COVID-19 case is reported to the district, an email will be sent out to those who came into contact with that person instructing them to enter a temporary quarantine.

The district defined close contact as someone who was within six feet of another for more than 15 minutes.

Luizzi also made note that the students being quarantined didn’t all come into contact with the infected parties at school, some were through extracurricular activities and youth sports.

The superintendent noted: “By adhering to the mitigation strategies, especially mask-wearing, social distancing, hand-washing, and staying home when you’re ill, we are decreasing the likelihood that one case becomes many, and increasing the chances that our schools will remain open throughout the fall.”

