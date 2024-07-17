New Update: Missing Candlewood Lake Swimmers ID'd As Men Ages 38, 26

The two men, identified as being 26 and 38 years old, went missing in Danbury on Candlewood Lake in the area of City Island around 10:30 p.m., Monday, July 15.

According to James Fowler, spokesperson for the state Department of Energy & Environmental Protection, five people spent the day on a boat at Candlewood Lake.

During the evening, two of the individuals jumped off the boat and did not return. The others on the boat noticed their absence and called 911, initiating a search and rescue operation, Fowler said.

The search was suspended around 2 a.m., he added.

During a Tuesday, July 16 news conference, Fowler said the rescue mission is now a search effort.

He did not identify the two missing men and said he had no information on where they were from.

Fowler added that searchers included dive teams from numerous departments, boats using sonar, and other assets.

Rescue crews were slated to return to the lake on Wednesday, July 17.

DEEP asks that the public avoid the area while search efforts are ongoing.

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

