New Interim Principal Named At Danbury's Westside Middle School Academy

Michael Flynn, a 28-year veteran of Danbury Public School as a teacher, administrator, and now principal, was chosen by Superintendent Dr. Kara Casimiro on Monday, Aug. 19.

According to Michael Seelig of Danbury Public Schools, Flynn attended Danbury public schools from grade three onward, graduating from Danbury High School in 1988.

“I feel very fortunate and humbled to be selected for this Principalship,” said Flynn. “Westside has so many great leaders, veteran teachers, and counselors that make this school so exceptional. It’s a tremendous team to lead that is truly capable of transforming learning and ensuring Westside remains one of the best schools in the region.”

Casimiro said Flynn made an immediate impact as an instructional leader by cultivating positive relationships with all staff, students, and families and creating a culture that shared best instructional practices.

Flynn is already beginning his role, preparing for the new school year, which will welcome staff and faculty back on Thursday, Aug. 22.

