New Fairfield Man Charged With Child Porn As Police Investigate Wife's Death

John T. Fairchild, 66, New Fairfield, was arrested Tuesday morning, Feb. 4, on a charge of third-degree possession of child pornography, according to Connecticut State Police.

Gaindawattie “Bindu” Fairchild, Fairchild’s wife, died in an April 2024 house fire on Wood Creek Road. The medical examiner determined there was no smoke in her lungs, meaning she was dead before the fire started, state police said.

This revelation launched an investigation. Police executed a search warrant at Fairchild’s apartment on Dec. 20, where they found an Amazon tablet containing multiple images of child sexual abuse material, several photos of children in underwear, and a picture of a naked girl younger than 12, Connecticut State Police said.

Fairchild was held on a $10,000 bond and remains in jail, authorities said.

Police have not released information on how the fire started.

