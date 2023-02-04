Thousands Raised For Paralyzed Danbury Teen After Suicide Attempt: 'An Awesome Son'

Community members are rallying to support the family of a 14-year-old Danbury boy who was paralyzed after a suicide attempt.

The support is coming in the form of a GoFundMe page, which has raised thousands of dollars so far to benefit the family of Higor Santos, who attempted suicide by jumping off of a bridge in Danbury on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.

The attempt came after much bullying that Santos had been experiencing at school, his family said.

Luckily, Santos survived the jump, but was paralyzed, which "changed everything in the house," his mother, Idaiane Santos, wrote on the fundraiser page.

In order to accommodate his care, Santos' family had to purchase a van with wheelchair access, widen the structure of the doors in their house, and pay for accessories for his recovery.

The family will not have to face these costs alone though, as community members have already donated close to $8,000, as of Friday, Feb. 3.

The donations will benefit Santos, who is described as a "sweet kid" by his family.

"He's always been a dreamer, and he’s an awesome son," his mother wrote on the fundraiser page, also adding that any donations are much appreciated and will be used for his care.

"Any kind of donation, messages with encouragement, or just a prayer for his recovery will be received with gratitude," she wrote.

Those wishing to donate can visit the GoFundMe page here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Danbury and receive free news updates.