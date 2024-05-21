Movie 'Summerhouse' Filming In Danbury Hiring Actors, Extras

"Summerhouse" tells the story of a freshly graduated Ned Stern (portrayed by "Somewhere in Queens" actor Jacob Ward) as he waits to get drafted into the Vietnam War.

Stern spends his last summer of freedom caring for a belligerent, wealthy alcoholic man (played by actor Malcolm McDowell) at his lakeside mansion, only to find himself falling in love with a girl while questioning his commitment to his country, according to IMBD.

Parts of the movie will be filmed in Danbury from Tuesday, May 28 to Saturday, June 15, according to Backstage, a site that announces casting calls and recruits talent.

Backstage said casting directors are looking for actors from Meriden, Danbury, New Haven, Hartford, Bridgeport, and New London.

The long list of acting parts ranges from one for Ellison Winslow, a man between the ages of 40 and 45, who is heavy-set and balding with a European dialect, to a primary day player to portray Nancy, a woman between the ages of 45 and 55.

They are also looking for male and female extras between 18 and 75.

Extras will be paid $208 daily, and actor roles and day players will receive $1,082 to $1,204 per day, Backstage said.

To apply for actor roles, you will need to submit a headshot or photo, a video reel, and a cover letter. Extras will need a headshot and a cover letter.

To apply or for more information, check out Backstage here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Danbury and receive free news updates.