Moms Know Best: Danbury Restaurant Voted As Top Picks For A Mother’s Day Dinner

A recent survey of 3,000 women highlighted the restaurants they are most excited to dine at on their special day, and three in Connecticut made the cut.

According to Mixbook, the photobook company behind the poll, the most wanted local reservation this year is Café on the Green in Danbury. Known for its classy setting and Italian dishes like lobster ravioli and seared sea scallops, it also wins points with moms for its complimentary brunch cocktails. A free mimosa, bellini, or bloody Mary doesn’t hurt when you’re celebrating a job well done.

Next up is La Notte Waterside Grille in East Windsor. The waterfront restaurant stands out for its scenic views and diverse menu. Moms in the survey loved its relaxing vibe and the menu’s variety, including blue crab cakes and lobster rolls. “The restaurant offers a charming atmosphere with picturesque views,” the survey notes.

Rounding out the top three is Greer Southern Table in Norwalk. If Mom’s a fan of hearty, feel-good food, this might be the spot. “Known for its authentic Southern cuisine with a modern twist,” the restaurant brings farm-fresh cooking and cozy charm together for a feel-good meal, according to the poll.

All three picks highlight what many moms value: a warm, welcoming place to slow down and enjoy a delicious meal with family. So, listen to your mom and choose a meal that she'll remember

And would it kill you to call more often?

Click here to follow Daily Voice Danbury and receive free news updates.