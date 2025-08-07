Miss USA Accuses GOP Congressman Cory Mills Of Revenge Porn Threat

Lindsey Langston, the reigning Miss United States who has been a Republican state committee member, filed a police report on Thursday, Aug. 7 that was obtained this week by Politico and other media outlets.

She alleges that Florida Republican Congressman Cory Mills threatened to release sexually explicit images and videos of her after their breakup earlier this year.

Langston also claims the 45-year-old Mills threatened to harm any future romantic partners she might have

Langston, age 26, said her relationship with Mills lasted from November 2021 to February 2025, ending after she saw media reports about Mills’ alleged involvement in an unrelated assault case, which he has denied and for which he was never charged, Politico reports.

Mills, a decorated Army veteran and businessman, has represented Florida’s 7th congressional district since 2023 and previously served as a Trump appointee on the Defense Business Board.

In a statement to ABC News, Mills called the allegations “false and misrepresent[ing] the nature of my interactions,” and accused a former political rival of orchestrating a smear campaign.

Langston, a children’s book author and advocate for agriculture, was crowned Miss United States in 2024.

The case is under investigation by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

