Man Shot In Neck In Danbury, Suspect Crashes Police Car During Chase

Danbury police said the shooting happened Friday night, Aug. 22, near 2 Lake Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his neck.

Officers provided medical assistance until paramedics arrived, who took him to an area hospital. Police did not provide the man's name or an update on his condition.

Authorities quickly identified the suspect’s vehicle in the area. After a brief pursuit, the vehicle crashed into a Danbury Police cruiser on I-84 West, police said. Officers arrested the driver and recovered a handgun.

A Danbury officer was injured when the cruiser was hit. Police reported that the officer’s injuries were minor.

The suspect has not been identified as the investigation continues.

