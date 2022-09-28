Moose Spotted In Danbury

A large moose seems to have made quite a journey over the past few days, with multiple sightings in parts of Fairfield County.

Meteorologist Jack Drake shared photos and videos on his Facebook page of a large moose that was spotted at the AMC movie theater in Danbury on Monday, Sept. 26.

Drake reported that the moose was also seen in Woodbury and Newtown.

"I’ve never heard of moose in our immediate area, but I don’t think there is any mistaking that photo, and there have now been several additional reports," he said in the post.

Drake said the moose was also spotted heading toward New Fairfield on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 27.

On Tuesday night, he shared another photo of the animal, reporting that the moose appeared to have arrived in more rural parts of the region, including just over the border, in Pawling, in eastern Dutchess County.

"The trend of the moose sightings had been east to west," he said. "It went from Newtown yesterday to Danbury, and overnight to Brookfield and New Fairfield."

