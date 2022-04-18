Danbury Man Wins $30K In State Lottery

A Fairfield County man is feeling lucky after winning the top prize of a CT Lottery scratch-off ticket to the tune of five figures.

Danbury resident Charles Lambiotte turned $3 into $30,000 after cashing in a winning “Double Win” ticket on Tuesday, April 12 that was sold at Express Fuels & Food Mart on Mill Plain Road in his hometown.

According to CT Lottery, Lambiotte's victory was the last of three top prize-winning tickets sold in Connecticut. There are still two $2,000 tickets that have been unclaimed, as well as 12 $400, and 25 $100 tickets.

The overall odds of winning playing "Double Win" are 1 in 4.16.

Other recent CT Lottery winners of five-figure prizes include:

On Monday, April 11, East Elmhurst, NY resident Zeferino Perez won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 9th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Ridgefield Mobil station;

On April 11, Newtown resident Lance Galassi won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at J&R Newtown Road Business Service in Danbury;

On April 11, Bridgeport resident Luigina Meloni won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Tony's Smoke Shop Outlet in Bridgeport;

On April 11, East Hampton resident Richard Biondi, Jr. won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Citgo station in East Hampton;

On April 12, Brookfield resident Miguel Perez Cuevas won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at J&R Shelter Rock Road LLC in Danbury;

On April 12, Naugatuck resident Daryl McKernan won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 6th Edition" on a ticket sold at Getty Mart of Waterbury;

A New Haven resident cashed in a winning $10,832 "PLAY4 NIGHT" ticket that was sold at the Whalley Avenue Citgo in New Haven on April 12;

A Putnam resident cashed in a winning $20,000 "KENO" ticket that was sold at the Haris and Ayesha Food Mart in Pomfret on April 12;

On Wednesday, April 13, Bristol resident Carlos, Brock, Sr . won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Daily Mart in Burlington;

A Bridgeport resident cashed in a winning $10,000 "10X Cash 15th Edition" ticket that was sold at the Success Corner Deli and Variety in Bridgeport ;

A Bristol resident cashed in a winning $10,000 "30X Cash 9th Edition" ticket that was sold at Cumberland Farms in Burlington;

On April 13, Waterbury resident Christopher Remy won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Daily Mart in Harwinton;

On April 13, North Haven resident Joseph Michaud won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at the North Haven Mobil station;

On April 13, Norwalk resident Tricia Valentine won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 9th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Route 7 Food Mart in Norwalk.

A complete list of CT Lottery winners can be found here.

