Danbury Man Wins $30K In State Lottery

A Fairfield County man is feeling lucky after winning the top prize of a CT Lottery scratch-off ticket to the tune of five figures.
Danbury resident Charles Lambiotte turned $3 into $30,000 after cashing in a winning “Double Win” ticket on Tuesday, April 12 that was sold at Express Fuels & Food Mart on Mill Plain Road in his hometown.
According to CT Lottery, Lambiotte's victory was the last of three top prize-winning tickets sold in Connecticut. There are still two $2,000 tickets that have been unclaimed, as well as 12 $400, and 25 $100 tickets.
The overall odds of winning playing "Double Win" are 1 in 4.16.
Other recent CT Lottery winners of five-figure prizes include:
- On Monday, April 11, East Elmhurst, NY resident Zeferino Perez won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 9th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Ridgefield Mobil station;
- On April 11, Newtown resident Lance Galassi won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at J&R Newtown Road Business Service in Danbury;
- On April 11, Bridgeport resident Luigina Meloni won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Tony's Smoke Shop Outlet in Bridgeport;
- On April 11, East Hampton resident Richard Biondi, Jr. won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Citgo station in East Hampton;
- On April 12, Brookfield resident Miguel Perez Cuevas won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at J&R Shelter Rock Road LLC in Danbury;
- On April 12, Naugatuck resident Daryl McKernan won $30,000 playing "30X Cash 6th Edition" on a ticket sold at Getty Mart of Waterbury;
- A New Haven resident cashed in a winning $10,832 "PLAY4 NIGHT" ticket that was sold at the Whalley Avenue Citgo in New Haven on April 12;
- A Putnam resident cashed in a winning $20,000 "KENO" ticket that was sold at the Haris and Ayesha Food Mart in Pomfret on April 12;
- On Wednesday, April 13, Bristol resident Carlos, Brock, Sr. won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Daily Mart in Burlington;
- A Bridgeport resident cashed in a winning $10,000 "10X Cash 15th Edition" ticket that was sold at the Success Corner Deli and Variety in Bridgeport;
- A Bristol resident cashed in a winning $10,000 "30X Cash 9th Edition" ticket that was sold at Cumberland Farms in Burlington;
- On April 13, Waterbury resident Christopher Remy won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Daily Mart in Harwinton;
- On April 13, North Haven resident Joseph Michaud won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at the North Haven Mobil station;
- On April 13, Norwalk resident Tricia Valentine won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 9th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Route 7 Food Mart in Norwalk.
A complete list of CT Lottery winners can be found here.
