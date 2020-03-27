COVID-19: Wilton Man Who Was CT's First Positive Case Recovering At Danbury Hospital

A Wilton man who was the state's first positive case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), is recovering at Danbury Hospital.

The man in his 40s, whose identity is being protected, began feeling ill shortly after returning from a work conference in California on Feb. 28.

The father of tiny infant twins quickly progressed to bilateral pneumonia and was hospitalized a week later in respiratory distress, his wife said on a GoFundMe page.

His wife, who is a registered nurse, said she is forever indebted to the hospital for saving her husband's life and how every step of the way she has been informed and taken care of by the entire staff.

"Me and my babies are forever indebted to Danbury Hospital for keeping our family, our tribe, intact despite virulence, fear and unknowns of this virus," she said.

She added that her husband "has a long road of rehab ahead of him to work on cognitive difficulties, muscle atrophy, weakness, speech challenges, and decreased lung capacity to name a few."

The GoFundMe effort was set up to help the family survive economically while they are both forced out of work.

"His road to recuperation is, as the doctors have called it, “a marathon, not a sprint," she added.

