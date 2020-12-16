BSSNY Welcomes New Pain Management Doctor, Dr. Elvis Rema

BSSNY is proud to welcome Dr. Elvis Rema to our team. Dr. Rema is double board-certified in Interventional Pain Management and Anesthesiology. He brings with him a specialized and expert approach to treating pain that is new to our practice. Dr. Rema is looking forward to serving the BSSNY community in our Kingston office.

Dr. Rema specializes in the treatment of back and neck pain caused by arthritis, degenerative disc disease, herniated discs, sciatica, spinal stenosis, and pain following spine surgery. He also has expertise in treating neuropathic pain, cancer-related pain, complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS), facial pain syndromes, pelvic pain, headache syndromes, and peripheral neuralgias. He offers a variety of treatment options to help ease pain intractable to previous therapy. These include epidurals, nerve blocks, radiofrequency ablation, spinal cord stimulation, dorsal root ganglion stimulation, kyphoplasty, etc. He also has extensive experience in the use of intravenous ketamine therapy for certain chronic pain syndromes as well as the use of ketamine for the moderation of treatment-resistant depression.

Dr. Rema completed his Interventional Pain Medicine fellowship at the prestigious Columbia University-New York Presbyterian Hospital in New York City and Anesthesiology residency at the George Washington University Hospital in Washington DC.

Through evidence-based medicine and compassion, Dr. Rema strives to help patients improve functionality and resume an active lifestyle. He strongly believes that the management of pain is not just addressing a physical issue but also tackling the emotional toll that one experiences with pain.

To learn more about Dr. Rema and book an appointment, please visit https://www.bssny.com/about/providers/elvis-rema/ or his personal website https://epain.net.

BSSNY would like to congratulate their very own 9 physicians who were chosen as Castle Connolly Top Docs for 2020: Dr. Bradley Cash, Dr. Peter Costantino, Dr. Virany Hillard, Dr. Ezriel Kornel, Dr. Neil Patel, Dr. Lyle Posecion, Dr. John Robbins, Dr. Krishn Sharma, Dr. Michael Tobias.

BSSNY has 9 physicians who were chosen as Castle Connolly Top Docs for 2020. Castle Connolly

We are very proud of their dedication and hard work!

Learn more at www.bssny.com.