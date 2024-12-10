Lauren Dibble, a vibrant and cherished figure in the Danbury community, left an indelible mark on her family and friends with her warmth, humor, and unwavering devotion to those she loved, her obituary on the Green Funeral Home website reads. Her family did not disclose her cause of death.

"At 33 years old, Lauren held many roles," reads a GoFundMe campaign launched by Allison Smith. "Daughter, sister, friend, instigator of all the funniest cousin shenanigans, and most importantly, devoted mom.

"Adrianna, Lauren’s 13-year-old daughter, was her entire world. It was with great pride that Lauren proclaimed Adrianna the funnier, smarter, and sassier version of her."

Born in Michigan, Dibble spent most of her life in Danbury, excelling academically and athletically at Wooster School and Joel Barlow High School.

“Lauren’s fun-loving approach to life, her delightful sense of humor, and her dedication and loyalty to the people around her created a long-lasting and loving group of friends who surrounded her in her final days,” her family shared in a tribute.

TheGoFundMe campaign to help provide for Adrianna has already raised over $20,000 of its $95,000 goal as of Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Her family will host a visitation for Lauren on Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Green Funeral Home on Main Street in Danbury. A funeral service is scheduled at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, with a private interment ceremony to follow at a later date.

For more information or to contribute, click here for the GoFundMe campaign.

