ICE Arrests 65 In CT In Retaliatory Operation, Danbury, Stamford Leaders Decry Tactics

ICE’s Boston field office confirmed the crackdown — dubbed “Operation Broken Trust” — was designed to send a warning to lawmakers after Connecticut passed the Trust Act in May. The law limits cooperation between local police and federal immigration authorities, aiming to protect undocumented residents from deportation.

“Sanctuary laws put communities in danger,” said Patricia H. Hyde, the acting field director for ICE’s Boston office.

Agents teamed up with multiple federal departments and staged high-profile arrests in public spaces to maximize attention. One man was seized outside the Danbury courthouse, while others were taken in equally visible locations. Witnesses reported agents wearing masks and tactical gear, heightening the sense of intimidation.

Local officials blasted ICE’s strategy, accusing federal agents of terrorizing immigrant families.

“What we witnessed in Danbury was a dangerous escalation,” said Danbury Mayor Roberto Alves, State Sen. Julie Kushner, and Reps. Bob Godfrey, Ken Gucker, and Farley Santos in a joint statement. “Armed and masked ICE agents spread fear and intimidation under the guise of enforcement. ... Our immigrant neighbors are part of the very fabric of this city.”

Protesters clashed with ICE officers outside the courthouse, which leaders said illustrated the growing divide between Connecticut’s sanctuary policies and the direction of the federal government.

Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons and Police Chief Timothy Shaw also released a joint statement condemning the recent high-profile arrests.

“We know these incidents have intensified fear and uncertainty for many in our community. It is important for residents to know that their safety and the trust between our community and local law enforcement remain our top priority,” they said.

“The City of Stamford is a welcoming and inclusive community, and the recent activity by ICE officials does not align with our commitment to ensuring that all residents are treated with dignity and respect — regardless of immigration status or background.”

While Operation Broken Trust was widely seen as a show of force, multiple videos show ICE agents using covert tactics.

In a now-viral video reportedly taken earlier this month in Danbury, a man who claims to be a federal agent is dressed as a construction worker. His face is covered, and he refuses to say what agency he works for.

Danbury police could not verify the video’s authenticity, and ICE declined to discuss its tactics. But the clip sparked a heated online debate.

Former President Donald Trump made fighting illegal immigration a centerpiece of his administration and promised to bring sanctuary jurisdictions “to heel.”

Cities and states that resist federal immigration policies are expected to face more raids and arrests similar to Operation Broken Trust.

