I-84 Crash With Serious Injuries Closes Highway In Danbury For Hours: CT State Police

The crash, reported at approximately 6:30 a.m. occurred near exit 8 and involved multiple vehicles in the westbound lanes, CT State Police said.

Both the exit 8 on-ramp and the stretch of I-84 near the crash site were shut down as investigators work at the scene as of 12 p.m.

State police personnel from Troop A responded to the scene alongside members of the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad (CARS) and the Traffic Services Unit.

The NYDOT site shows that a pedestrian was involved, however, CT State Police could not immediately verify this information.

