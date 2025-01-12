Fair 38°

I-84 Crash With Serious Injuries Closes Highway In Danbury For Hours: CT State Police

A multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries closed a stretch of I-84 Sunday morning, Jan. 12, officials said.

Traffic backs up along I-84 Sunday morning.

 Photo Credit: CT Roads
Cecilia Levine
The crash, reported at approximately 6:30 a.m. occurred near exit 8 and involved multiple vehicles in the westbound lanes, CT State Police said. 

Both the exit 8 on-ramp and the stretch of I-84 near the crash site were shut down as investigators work at the scene as of 12 p.m.

State police personnel from Troop A responded to the scene alongside members of the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad (CARS) and the Traffic Services Unit.

The NYDOT site shows that a pedestrian was involved, however, CT State Police could not immediately verify this information.

