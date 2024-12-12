High-Capacity Mag, Taser Seized In Major Danbury Drug Bust After Neighbors Tip Off PD: Cops

Travis Vanterpool-Gordon, 32, of Brookfield, and Lisa Flynn, 53, of Danbury, were arrested following a multi-agency drug investigation that targeted suspected narcotics activity in the Division Street area of Danbury, police said.

Vanterpool-Gordon, 32, was taken into custody without incident after officers searched his 14 Division St. home and found over 56 grams of crack cocaine, a firearm with an altered serial number, a large-capacity magazine, an electronic Taser, and $1,747 in cash, Danbury Police said.

Flynn, 53, was also arrested after being found with fentanyl and crack cocaine during the search, Danbury police continued.

Police said complaints from neighbors and area residents sparked the investigation.

Vanterpool-Gordon was arrested on drug, firearm, ammunition, electric taser charges, and more, and held on a $750,000 bond. Flynn was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Danbury and receive free news updates.