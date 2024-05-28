Girl, 9, Rescued From Danbury Swimming Pool

The incident occurred in Danbury around 3 p.m., Sunday, May 25, at a home on Westwood Terrace.

According to Erin Henry, spokesperson for the Danbury Fire Department, the girl, who was unconscious, was recovered from the backyard swimming pool by a bystander.

That person immediately administered first aid to the child, and by the time emergency services arrived, Henry said she was breathing on her own.

She was transported to the hospital by EMS.

Following the incident, Fire Chief Richard Thode reminded residents that everyone should learn life-saving skills like CPR.

In addition, the chief added that when kids are in or near water, closely supervise them at all times.

"Because drowning happens quickly and quietly, adults watching kids in or near water should avoid distracting activities," Thode said.

Officials did not provide the condition of the child.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Danbury and receive free news updates.