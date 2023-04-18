Florida Man Pretends To Be Dentist, Operates Clinic Out Of Danbury Hotel

Hugo Moraes-DeLima, age 41, of Boca Raton, Florida, was busted in Danbury on Sunday, April 16, at the La Quinta Hotel.

According to Erin Henry, a spokesperson for the Danbury Police, officers responded to the hotel located at 116 Newtown Road on Sunday, April 16, for reports of an occupant practicing dental work.

Upon arrival, officers located a man who claimed he was conducting dental referrals. When officers entered the room, they found an impromptu operating set up with dental drills, suction machines, and a portable X-ray machine, Henry said.

Officers also located numerous bottles of amoxicillin and other medications.

While speaking with Moraes-DeLima, a man exited the bathroom with gauze in his mouth, saying he had just had a dental procedure, Henry said.

Danbury Police arrested Moraes-DeLima and charged him with practicing dentistry without a license and illegal sale of prescription drugs.

He is being held on a $350,000 bond.

