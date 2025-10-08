'Flex Lanes' Are Coming To Ease Traffic Jams On I-84 In Danbury

The project would let drivers use the highway shoulder during rush hours. It’s part of a plan to ease congestion and improve mobility in one of the busiest corridors in the state.

A video released by the DOT shows how it will work. A green arrow means the shoulder is open to traffic. A red X means it’s closed. A yellow X warns drivers the lane will end soon.

After studying several options, the DOT said the flex lane concept will be “the first project advancing to alleviate traffic and improve safety during peak travel times.”

DOT Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto said local concerns pushed the plan forward. “The community has been loud and clear about the need for us to address these bottlenecks, and we have a proven solution that’s going to make a significant improvement within the next five years to help all travelers,” he said.

Design work is now underway. Construction is expected to start in 2028.

