Enrique Paulo Pucha-Jimenez, who last lived in Danbury, had pleaded guilty to producing child pornography last year, the US Attorney for Connecticut announced on Tuesday, Sept. 2.

Federal prosecutors said that between November 2020 and August 2023, Pucha-Jimenez sexually abused a girl who was between the ages of 9 and 12 years old. He used his cellphone to take photographs and videos of the abuse.

Police arrested him in Danbury on August 16, 2023, on state charges of sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor. Investigators later uncovered 576 images and 36 videos of child sex abuse material involving the child, court records show.

Pucha-Jimenez has been behind bars since his arrest. He pleaded guilty in federal court on August 1, 2024, to the production of child pornography, and he still faces state charges, prosecutors said.

After finishing his prison term, Pucha-Jimenez will face immigration proceedings. It's unclear if he was in the country illegally.

