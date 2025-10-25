Darrell Jeremy Spencer Jr. was arrested in a sting operation this week outside a housing project in Danbury, police said.

During a surveillance operation, officers said they saw Spencer and another person in what they believed was a drug deal. Danbury police rushed in for an arrest, but Spencer tried to speed away in his vehicle.

Police were able to stop him from escaping. They found 17 grams of crack on him. Officers then went to his Fairfield Ridge home and found $20,000 in cash and drug processing and packaging material, Danbury authorities said.

Spencer was charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell and risk of injury to a child. Police also charged him with having a controlled substance within 200 feet of a housing project, Danbury police said.

