Juan Garcia-Perales was convicted of two counts of aggravated assault of a minor, two counts of risk of injury to a child, state prosecutors said.

Garcia-Perales' case has worked its way through the court system since his arrest in 2015.

Investigators said the abuse of the children began in February 2012 and continued for three years. Police allege he knew both of his victims, though officers did not say how to protect their identities.

State prosecutors said a judge would sentence Garcia-Perales on August 6.

