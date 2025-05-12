Dario Marcatoma, 21, of Danbury, faces multiple charges following his arrest Friday evening, May 9, according to Connecticut State Police.

The trooper spotted a tan Chevrolet Equinox without a rear license plate drifting in and out of the right lane near Exit 8 by Newtown Road around 6:15 p.m. When the officer tried to stop the SUV, the driver continued slowly, creeping along the highway at just 15 mph until approaching backed-up traffic, police said.

That’s when the trooper saw the baby sitting in Marcatoma’s lap, completely unrestrained, authorities said.

The officer reached into the vehicle, shut it off, and removed the keys before Marcatoma could drive away. Police noted he appeared visibly intoxicated.

When paramedics arrived to check the child for possible injuries, Marcatoma refused to hand over the baby. Troopers were forced to carefully take the infant from his arms, authorities said.

The child’s mother soon arrived and told officers that Marcatoma had taken the baby from its crib and left their home. She said she feared he had been drinking.

A blood-alcohol test later confirmed her suspicions — Marcatoma was nearly twice the legal limit, police said. He also did not have a valid driver’s license, and the SUV was neither registered nor insured.

Marcatoma is charged with risk of injury to a child, operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to use a proper child safety seat, interfering with an officer, reckless endangerment, and multiple motor vehicle violations, State Police said.

He was held on a $75,000 bond.

Paramedics took the child, accompanied by the mother, to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

