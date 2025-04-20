Bryan Eduardo Caceres-Pinguil, 21, of Danbury, was charged with murder following the incident. He is also facing charges of third-degree assault, two counts of risk of injury to a minor, and disorderly conduct, Danbury police said.

Police were called to Granville Avenue in Danbury just after noon after a 22-year-old man was reportedly stabbed. Officers and emergency crews arrived to find the victim with serious injuries. Paramedics rushed him to Danbury Hospital, but he later died.

The victim’s name has not been released yet as officials are still notifying his family. Police also did not speculate about a motive.

Caceres-Pinguil was being held on a $1 million bond.

