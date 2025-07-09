Danbury Teen Who Drowned On July 4th Had Big Dreams; Community Rallies Around Family

Ángel Chumpi Rios was reported missing around 3 p.m. after entering the water at Mountain Pond, police said. Danbury firefighters found him around 5:30 p.m. and took him to an area hospital, but doctors could not save his life.

A memorial service for the Danbury teen was held Wednesday, July 9, from 2 to 9 p.m. at the Ecuadorian Civic Center at 20 West St. in Danbury. Rios' mother will return his body to Ecuador, where his father and brothers live, for burial at a later date.

A GoFundMe campaign created to help his family cover funeral expenses has raised more than $6,000 toward its $9,000 goal.

Organizers describe Rios as a "joyful 18-year-old young man, full of dreams, and with his whole life ahead of him."

Click here to view the GoFundMe and support the family.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Danbury and receive free news updates.