Danbury Teacher's Aide Charged With Making Bomb Threats

Litchfield County resident Amber Davidson, age 36, of New Milford, was arrested Thursday, Oct. 12, said Erin Henry, spokesperson for the Danbury Police Department.

According to police, Davidson, an employee at Pembroke Elementary School in Danbury, allegedly began making the threats on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, by placing a note in a school bathroom indicating there was a bomb in the building.

After the note was found, students and staff were removed from the building until it was deemed safe for them to return. The person responsible for writing the note was undetermined at that time, Henry said.

Over the next three months, three other similar notes were found, which again led to the evacuation of the building. Like the first incident, when the building was deemed safe, school resumed.

Working cooperatively with school staff and with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, investigators were able to piece together compelling evidence that Davidson was the person responsible for writing the threatening notes, police said.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, after being notified of the active warrant for her arrest, Davidson turned herself in to Danbury Police.

She was released after posting a $30,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 9.

“While it’s extremely disheartening to know that the culprit appears to be a school staff member we hope that this arrest will bring some comfort to the parents, faculty, and most importantly the students,” said Danbury Police Chief Patrick Ridenhour.

Danbury Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Walston said the students and staff at Pembroke suffered uncertainty during the times of the threats.

"We remain most proud of the strength and resilience shown by all of our Pembroke Elementary community in the face of such uncertainty and discomfort, as best illustrated by their steadfast support for one another while still proceeding with the critically important work of teaching and learning for our youngest learners," Watson said.

