Employees At Starbucks In Danbury Move To Unionize Store

Workers at the store at 67 Newtown Road in Danbury, announced on Friday, May 19, they have filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board to unionize with Starbucks Workers United, the national campaign to unionize the coffee giant.

This is the fourth Starbucks store in Connecticut to file for unionization.

The Danbury workers are standing in solidarity with over 300 union stores and more than 8,000 baristas organizing for better working conditions and a seat at the table, effectively joining the fight against Starbucks’ hour cuts, inadequate staffing, disregard of partner safety, and refusal to bargain with the union in good faith, the employees said in a statement.

“I am excited to be a part of the driving force that will affect change within the company,” said Matt White, a barista at the Danbury store. “Our store will stand in unity with each other and the many partners across the nation who believe we are the backbone of Starbucks’ mission, the people who create the Third Place for our customers."

In their letter to Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan informing him of their decision to file for unionization, the Danbury workers wrote: “After careful deliberation, we have decided that this is the only reasonable path forward if we want to truly ‘nurture the limitless possibilities of human connection,' which depends on the fair treatment of partners in stores across the nation.”

Starbucks Workers United is the union drive that has taken the labor movement by storm. With over 300 union stores across 42 states and the District of Columbia.

“I am more than eager to unionize and finally see a change in this company," said barista Parker McNerney. "We are tired of working more and more for less and less. I believe that we are deserving of living wages, fully staffed shifts, sufficient hours, and reasonable working conditions."

