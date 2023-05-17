Fair 57°

SHARE

Police Searching For Duo Who Allegedly Robbed Store In Danbury

Police in Fairfield County are searching for two men who allegedly robbed a smoke shop and fought with the employee and a witness.

Police in Fairfield County are searching for two men who allegedly attempted to rob the Cloud 9 Smoke Shop.
Police in Fairfield County are searching for two men who allegedly attempted to rob the Cloud 9 Smoke Shop. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra/Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The incident took place in Danbury just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16 at the Cloud 9 Smoke Shop at 2 German Road.

According to Erin Henry, a spokesperson for the Danbury. Police, when officers responded to the smoke shop an employee reported that two men wearing ski masks entered the store from a grey. Volkwagon and attempted to run out of the store with cases of product.

There was a brief altercation between the suspects, an employee, and a witness before the suspects fled the scene, Henry said.

No one was injured. 

The Danbury Police Department is actively investigating this case.

Anyone with information should contact the Danbury Police at 203-797-4611.  

to follow Daily Voice Danbury and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE