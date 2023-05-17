Police Searching For Duo Who Allegedly Robbed Store In Danbury

The incident took place in Danbury just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16 at the Cloud 9 Smoke Shop at 2 German Road.

According to Erin Henry, a spokesperson for the Danbury. Police, when officers responded to the smoke shop an employee reported that two men wearing ski masks entered the store from a grey. Volkwagon and attempted to run out of the store with cases of product.

There was a brief altercation between the suspects, an employee, and a witness before the suspects fled the scene, Henry said.

No one was injured.

The Danbury Police Department is actively investigating this case.

Anyone with information should contact the Danbury Police at 203-797-4611.

