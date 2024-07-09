A Few Clouds 82°

Danbury Police Investigate Shooting At Rogers Park

Police in Fairfield County are investigating a shooting at a city park during a dispute in which no one was injured.

Rogers Park in Danbury.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra and Google Maps street view
The incident occurred in Danbury around 4:45 p.m., Monday, July 8, at Rogers Park on Memorial Drive. 

According to Danbury Police, officers responded to the park on a report of shots being fired.

An investigation by detectives determined that a dispute took place and shots were fired, but no one was injured. 

"This is an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the community," the department said. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 203-790-TIPS or text DANBURYPD and your message to 847411 (tip411). Anonymous web tips can also be submitted here: https://www.tip411.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=22782

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

