The incident occurred in Danbury around 4:45 p.m., Monday, July 8, at Rogers Park on Memorial Drive.

According to Danbury Police, officers responded to the park on a report of shots being fired.

An investigation by detectives determined that a dispute took place and shots were fired, but no one was injured.

"This is an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the community," the department said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 203-790-TIPS or text DANBURYPD and your message to 847411 (tip411). Anonymous web tips can also be submitted here: https://www.tip411.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=22782.

This is a developing story.

